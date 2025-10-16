Baseball-Pedro Martinez credits stars, faster pace for MLB's revival

LOS ANGELES :Pedro Martinez credited the emergence of generational talents like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge, as well a faster pace of play, for the recent surge in baseball's popularity but the Hall of Fame pitcher says a labor showdown could stall that momentum.

Major League Baseball implemented a raft of rule changes in 2023 after seeing attendances and ratings wane, introducing a pitch clock and expanding the role of video replays.

Attendances at games rose for a third consecutive season in 2025 while televised national and local games, as well as games in Japan, all saw viewership increase, according to MLB and broadcasters.

"The quality of players, the quality you play, I have to give MLB a lot of credit," Martinez told Reuters.

"And they're stepping up to improve it even more."

PITCHERS ON THE CLOCK

The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he wished the pitch clock had been around when he was playing, and also praised the expanded video replays, calling the changes "big steps" that had improved the product.

Martinez backed the automated ball-strike challenge system, which is set to go into effect next season, but while he supported ideas that improved quality he was worried that it might take the human element out of the game.

"I would hate to see some umpires lose their jobs," he said, adding he is "all about improving the quality of the game."

Baseball will make its return to Olympic stage at the Los Angeles Games in 2028 and Martinez called on MLB to continue its push into international markets.

"We have seen a huge growth with the international players coming over," he said, noting how bringing in players from different countries has energized fans.

"MLB needs to continue to explore different areas of the world."

Asked about the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers' strategy of targeting Japanese talent and fans, Martinez said the club combines deep resources with smart choices and professionalism.

"They're in this very famous city but when they come to the field, they're just regular players," he said. "Those guys are dirty every single day to win for the Dodgers."

With collective bargaining talks looming after next season, Martinez - who lived through the 1994 strike - urged both sides to "check your ego at the door."

There is "plenty of money for both sides," the Dominican Republic native said, warning not to "take the game away from the fans".

The current agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association expires Dec. 1, 2026.

Some owners have floated a salary cap - MLB is the only major men's North American league without one - a proposal players oppose, raising the prospect of a labor dispute ahead of the 2027 season.

'WHY NOT ME?'

Turning to this season's playoff race, Martinez backed the Dodgers, who have a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the best-of-seven NL Championship Series, as the team to beat.

"They beat the Yankees last year they look like they are in perfect position to win it again," the 53-year-old said.

Reflecting on his own "very honorable" career, Martinez said he misses the competition but not the lifestyle.

His resume includes stints with the Dodgers, Mets and Phillies, as well as a spell with the Boston Red Sox, who he helped win the World Series in 2004 to end the franchise's 86-year title drought.

Martinez came from humble beginnings in the Manoguayabo section of Santo Domingo to become one of the greatest pitchers of all time and said he hopes young players can look to him and think anything is possible.

"If he did it, why not me?"