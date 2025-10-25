Baseball-'We don't need you!': Toronto crowd taunts Ohtani in World Series opener

TORONTO :Shohei Ohtani spurned the Toronto Blue Jays in free agency two years ago in favour of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and in the World Series opener on Friday the home crowd let the Japanese standout know exactly how they felt about that decision.

"We don't need you!" the sellout crowd of 44,353 chanted in unison at the top of their lungs during Ohtani's final at-bat of a game that Toronto won 11-4.

It was not the first time Ohtani heard from fans of a team that has not celebrated a World Series triumph since winning the second of back-to-back titles in 1993.

During the pre-game introduction Ohtani was easily the most heavily booed member of the Dodgers when he took the field.

The home fans erupted in cheers when Ohtani, who led off the game for the Dodgers, struck out swinging during a five-pitch at-bat in the first inning.

Ohtani returned to the plate in the second inning with the bases loaded and the Dodgers leading 1-0 but Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage forced him into a groundout.

The lone hit for Ohtani in four plate appearances came in the top of the seventh inning when he hit a two-run home run to right field with the first game of the best-of-seven series already out of reach.

"The homer was nice. Hopefully he can kind of build on that one," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"But, yeah, he's going to be all right.

"Obviously you like him with the bases loaded, and Yesavage made a good pitch with the split down below. But yeah, he's going to be fine."

Prior to signing a $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers in December 2023, Ohtani met with Blue Jays officials.

It led to rampant speculation that Ohtani was about to sign with the Blue Jays, including in some reports that said he was on a plane and en route to Toronto to seal a contract.

Ohtani went on to win the World Series in 2024 with the Dodgers, and in the clinching game of this year's National League Championship Series, he delivered one of the greatest single-game displays in MLB history.

"Kind of heard it, but it's tough to talk about a player like that, to be honest with you. He's special," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider, referring to the crowd's chant.

"I'm glad that the home run that he hit came when it came, and we had a little cushion. But I love that our fans are passionate about our team."