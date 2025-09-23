Bashir, Wood return from injuries as England name Ashes squad

England spinner Shoaib Bashir and fast bowler Mark Wood have been named in the squad after injuries for the Ashes series starting in Australia in November as the country's cricket board (ECB) announced a 16-man list on Tuesday.

White-ball captain Harry Brook has replaced Ollie Pope as vice-captain of the test squad.

Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood