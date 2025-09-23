Logo
Bashir, Wood return from injuries as England name Ashes squad
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - July 3, 2025 England's Shoaib Bashir reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England v Sri Lanka - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 23, 2024 England's Mark Wood Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo
23 Sep 2025 11:30PM
England spinner Shoaib Bashir and fast bowler Mark Wood have been named in the squad after injuries for the Ashes series starting in Australia in November as the country's cricket board (ECB) announced a 16-man list on Tuesday.

White-ball captain Harry Brook has replaced Ollie Pope as vice-captain of the test squad.

Squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

Source: Reuters
