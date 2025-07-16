Bastianini and Espargaro to race for KTM Tech3 in Brno

Enea Bastianini will race for KTM Tech3 at this weekend's Czech Grand Prix after recovering from illness and Pol Espargaro steps in for the injured Maverick Vinales, the MotoGP team said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Italian, who joined Tech3 from Ducati last year, missed the German Grand Prix but is expected to return to the track on Friday in practice for Sunday's race in Brno.

"It was really tough for me to remain in bed for so long and unable to join the team at the German Grand Prix, but I gave myself the time to recover properly in order to arrive in Brno in good shape," Bastianini said in a statement.

Spaniard Vinales had surgery on Sunday for a fractured left shoulder, paving the way for compatriot Espargaro to make his return with Tech3, a team he debuted with in MotoGP back in 2014.

"It's been a long time since our last visit to Brno, which is a fantastic track," Espargaro said.

"The last time we raced here I felt super-good in my best period with KTM so let's see how it is with the new surface."