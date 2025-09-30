Battling West Ham grab 1-1 draw away to Everton

LIVERPOOL, England :West Ham United battled back from a goal down to draw 1-1 away to Everton in the Premier League on Monday, with Jarrod Bowen scoring as Nuno Espirito Santo grabbed a point in his first game in charge of the London side.

With former manager Graham Potter sacked on Saturday, the Portuguese coach had little time to work with his new squad, but he quickly stamped his authority by dropping midfielder James Ward-Prowse, a player whose loan agreement he terminated early at Nottingham Forest last season.

However, the London side's problems at set pieces persisted as they conceded a headed goal from Michael Keane in the 18th minute after a cleared corner was crossed back into the box.

Everton almost went two up early in the second half but forward Beto couldn't get a clean strike on the ball and Jake O’Brien's follow-up shot was blocked behind for a corner.

They went on to dominate the first 20 minutes of the second half but couldn't get the ball in the net, and they were punished for their wasteful finishing when Bowen picked up a headed clearance and cut inside before firing home in the 65th minute.

It was the first goal scored in a competitive game by the away side at their new Hill Dickinson stadium, and their confidence quickly crumbled as the visitors took over.

Bowen had another effort steered behind for a corner in the 72nd minute, but West Ham breathed a sigh of relief ten minutes later when Konstantinos Mavropanos was penalised for pulling Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's shirt, with the referee turning down the Everton's pleas for a penalty and awarding a free kick instead.

West Ham continued to pour forward seeking a second, but despite the positive display they had to be content with a point that leaves them in 19th place in the standings on four points. Everton are ninth on eight points.

Bowen gave his teammates and the new manager credit for the spirit they showed as they brushed off the concession of a soft goal to secure the draw.

"We've got a really good group here that really want to work hard and change our fortunes, and I think you saw that tonight. We've had Nuno for two days and I thought we put in a really good performance, so it's about time," he said.

"(It's) about putting the work in and listening to the new gaffer and we've got a group that wants to work and wants to do well, so we're heading in the right direction, and tonight's a good start for that."