Bayern battle past 10-man Augsburg but Musiala goes off injured

AUGSBURG, Germany :Bayern Munich came back from a goal down to beat 10-man Augsburg 3-1 away on Friday and move nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga but Jamal Musiala went off injured and looks unlikely to be fit for next week's Champions League quarter-final.

Musiala equalised before Harry Kane's header and a deflected own goal from Augsburg's Chrislain Matsima gave Bayern the points after the hosts took the lead thorugh Dimitris Gianoulis' strike but ran out of steam when Cedric Zesiger was sent off.

Bayern now have 68 points with six games left, nine ahead of Bayer Leverkusen, who travel to lowly Heidenheim on Saturday.

Bayern, who host Serie A pacesetters Inter Milan in the first leg of Europe's elite club competition on Tuesday, are already without injured defenders Hiroki Ito, Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano as well as goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

"We have played without Jamal a few times already this season," said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

"I'm no doctor and don't want to look too far ahead but unfortunately it looks like he will miss it (Inter match). We'll know more after checks today or tomorrow.

"But in these moments I always have the feeling that we should not stop. These moments happen.

"We worked our way into this situation, and in the six remaining league games and in the Champions League we want to use our chances and win something, be successful.

"So we should not take too much from the sometimes sad stories and get strength from the issues we have solved this season," he added.

SUPERB FINISH

Augsburg, undefeated in their previous 11 league matches, stunned their Bavarian rivals with Greece defender Gianoulis' superb 30th minute finish.

The visitors hit back three minutes before the break when Germany international Musiala turned in the box and beat goalkeeper Finn Dahmen with a low shot.

Bayern rattled the crossbar with Michael Olise's effort in the 52nd but then saw Musiala helped off the pitch with what looked like a muscle injury.

The game turned in the 59th minute when Augsburg had Zesiger dismissed for a second booking. Bayern scored from the resulting free kick through Bundesliga top scorer Kane's diving header for his 23rd league goal of the campaign.

It was the England striker's 78th goal in 84 matches across all competitions for the Bavarians.

Bayern's Leroy Sane, who had missed a golden chance minutes earlier, made sure of the three points with a deflected cross off Matsima in stoppage time which was awarded as an own goal.

"If you take away the goal that we conceded, in the first and second half we were solid defensively," Kompany said.

"After going 1-0 down and how the team worked its way back into the game was a good sign."