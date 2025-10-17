Bayern coach Kompany says Kane has reached the next level all by himself

MUNICH :Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany is taking no credit for Harry Kane's scoring run this season and says his stunning form was all down to the striker's hard work and hunger.

Kane has netted 11 times in six league matches so far to take his tally to 18 goals with Bayern in all competitions this season, with the Bavarians winning all 10 of their games.

The England captain also scored twice in a 5-0 win over Latvia on Tuesday that sealed their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

When asked about Kane's comments that it was Kompany who had helped him improve, the coach shrugged off the compliment.

"He has unlocked that next level himself," Kompany told a press conference ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga Klassiker against visitors Borussia Dortmund.

"He has always done it in his career. His development is a mentality thing. He worked every year. Maybe it helped that he had not won the titles until then, because he kept that hunger that you expect from young players."

Regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation, the 32-year-old had won a hatful of individual awards but no team trophy at Tottenham Hotspur or Bayern until snapping the 'Kane title curse' last season with the Bundesliga trophy.

"You cannot develop such a player further," Kompany said. "He has to want it."

Belgian Kompany will hope Kane's scoring run continues against Dortmund, who are only four points behind the champions in second place and, like Bayern, unbeaten in domestic and European football this season.

Dortmund have conceded just one league goal in their last five matches.

"It's first against second, both teams unbeaten," Kompany said. "It is clear why this match is being made so big. We are both undefeated so it is two fists going against each other."