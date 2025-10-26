Bayern cruise past Gladbach to extend perfect start

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany :Bayern Munich needed more than an hour before breaking the resistance of 10-man Borussia Moenchengladbach, to earn a 3-0 victory in the Bundesliga on Saturday and notch their 13th successive win in all competitions this season.

Joshua Kimmich slotted in after 64 minutes and substitute Raphael Guerreiro added another before teenager Lennart Karl, who had scored in their Champions League win over Brugge on Wednesday, made it 3-0.

Bayern have a maximum 24 points from eight league matches, five ahead of RB Leipzig, 6-0 winners at Augsburg.

"We played against a Gladbach team who fought for every ball and kept our attacking players out of the game for more than half an hour," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany told a press conference.

"Even when the red card came you still felt the fans were behind the team, cheered every one-on-one challenge. What we did right at that stage was to keep calm."

"In the second half we changed sides more often, kept the tempo high and at some point they will get tired. We then had to use our chances and that is what we did," he said.

BAYERN MISS EARLY CHANCE

Bayern, who set a new league record with 30 goals from eight games, almost took the lead after 55 seconds when Harry Kane combined with Nicolas Jackson to send Luis Diaz through but the Colombian missed the target.

Gladbach put up a fight but their game plan went out of the window in the 18th minute following the dismissal of Jens Castrop, who received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge.

The hosts retreated but Bayern still did not get a single shot on or off target until Kane's weak effort just before halftime. It was one-way traffic after the break, with Michael Olise missing a double chance and Kane's effort ruled offside.

Kimmich broke the deadlock, finding enough space in the crowded box to stab in before Guerreiro doubled the lead and Karl curled a shot into the top corner for his first Bundesliga goal.

Kevin Stoeger had the chance to get Gladbach back in the game but sent his 75th-minute penalty on to the post. Bottom side Gladbach have gone 15 league games without a win, a new club record.