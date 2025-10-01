Bayern crush Pafos 5-1 away helped by Kane double

LIMASSOL, Cyprus :Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane scored twice in their 5-1 demolition of hosts Pafos in the Champions League on Tuesday to continue his prolific scoring run this season with 20 goals already for club and country.

Kane, who also hit the woodwork in the first half, has now scored four times in two Champions League matches this term. Bayern, who are top of the Bundesliga, have won all nine matches across all competitions so far this season.

Kane put the visitors in front after 15 minutes, drilling home from close range, and got his second in the 34th - his 102nd goal in all competitions for the Bavarians.

The 32-year-old Man of the Match, who also bagged two goals in Friday's 4-0 Bundesliga win over Werder Bremen, has already netted 10 times in five domestic league games so far.

"Good away win," Kane said. "We struggled away from home in the league phase last season. We wanted to make sure to keep the momentum going after the first game against Chelsea."

Bayern beat visitors Chelsea 3-1 in their Champions League opener earlier in September.

"We made it look easy with the way we played," said England captain Kane. "I wouldn't be surprised if they (Pafos) get a few points, especially at home. Unfortunately for them they came up against us in a really good moment.

"Regarding myself, I keep saying that I'm going into games with confidence, knowing that I'll get my chances. A couple more goals today, I'm happy with that," he said.

Raphael Guerreiro had made it 2-0 in the 21st minute following a one-two with on-loan Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who turned scorer 10 minutes later, picking up a Michael Olise pass and drilling in Bayern's third goal.

Mislav Orsic's fierce swerving shot beat Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who was playing his 152nd game in the competition to move joint-fifth on the all-time appearance list, to cut the deficit for the debutants on the stroke of halftime of their first ever Champions League home game.

But Bayern, who next host Club Brugge on October 22, were not done yet, adding another goal through Olise in the 69th and twice more hitting the post in the last minute of the game as they sealed their second win in two Champions League matches.