Bayern earn 2-2 draw against Dortmund in topsy-turvy Klassiker
Bayern earn 2-2 draw against Dortmund in topsy-turvy Klassiker
Bayern earn 2-2 draw against Dortmund in topsy-turvy Klassiker
Bayern earn 2-2 draw against Dortmund in topsy-turvy Klassiker
13 Apr 2025 02:36AM
MUNICH Germany : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund each scored twice in a rollercoaster second half for an entertaining 2-2 draw in the Klassiker on Saturday that kept the Bavarians six points clear at the top with five games left.

Bayern have 69 points ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who earlier drew 0-0 at home to Union Berlin.

Bayern, who visit Inter Milan in the Champions League quarter-final return leg on Wednesday after last week's 2-1 loss, struck in the 65th minute through substitute Raphael Guerreiro to cancel out Maximilian Beier's 48th minute opener.

Fellow substitute Serge Gnabry then scored four minutes later after a sensational 35-metre solo run but Dortmund's Waldemar Anton slotted home on the rebound in the 75th to level.

Dortmund, who host Barcelona next week in their Champions League quarter-final second leg after a 4-0 loss on Wednesday, are in eighth place on 42 points, six points off the top four.

Source: Reuters
