Bayern extend deal with coach Kompany to 2029

MUNICH, Germany :German champions Bayern Munich and coach Vincent Kompany have agreed to extend his contract by two years to 2029, the Bundesliga side said on Tuesday.

The Belgian, who took over last year with an initial deal to 2027, won the league title in his first season in charge, and Bayern are currently in top spot in the Bundesliga with seven wins from seven matches.

"It feels to me as if I've been here much longer already and that I understand the club well," Kompany said in a club statement. "So far, it has been a great experience — we have started a wonderful journey. Let's keep working hard and celebrate many more successes."

The Bavarians, who host Club Brugge in the Champions League on Wednesday, have won all 11 games across all competitions so far in a perfect start to their season.