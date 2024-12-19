Bayern look to end year on a high against Leipzig but Kane doubtful

Bayern Munich will go into the mid-season break as Bundesliga "winter champions" but RB Leipzig will aim to put a dampener on any festive cheer when they face Vincent Kompany's side in their final game of the year on Friday.

With a four-point lead over reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern can rest easy knowing they cannot be overhauled this year but they are looking to bounce back after their first league loss of the season at Mainz last Saturday.

The big question mark is whether Bayern's top scorer Harry Kane returns to the starting lineup after missing the last four games due to injury or if the striker remains sidelined.

Kane, who has netted 20 goals in all competitions for Bayern this season, has recovered from a hamstring injury and returned to training earlier this week but Kompany was coy on the 31-year-old's participation.

"I won't say whether he'll start or not. The final training session is still important today. If everything goes well, he'll definitely play a part tomorrow," Kompany said.

In Kane's absence, Bayern were dumped out of the German Cup while club veteran Thomas Mueller has not been able to replicate the England skipper's scoring form, scoring only one goal.

"We said previously that we couldn't replace Harry Kane like-for-like. Harry has this incredible sense of where he needs to be in the box," Kompany added.

"He's also helped us a lot in defence. He's one of the best in the world in the box - that's where he makes the difference."

BACK ON TRACK

Leipzig, on the other hand, have got back on track after a nightmare November when they went winless in six games.

Coach Marco Rose was on the verge of getting the sack, especially after his side lost all six Champions League group games to sit 34th out of 36 teams in the standings.

But with their backs against the wall, two league wins on the trot have pulled them up to fourth and a victory over Bayern would move them within three points of the leaders.

Since taking over at Leipzig, Rose has been a thorn in Bayern's side in the last two years with two wins and two draws in five games - including a German Super Cup victory last season.

Should Kane be unavailable, Leipzig may have the stronger attack with Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko leading the line after the two have combined for 16 goals in all competitions this term.

"Leipzig's individual and collective quality is right up there in the Bundesliga ... I expect the same tomorrow. They have players who can make the difference, but we have that too," Kompany added.

Leverkusen host Freiburg on Saturday and manager Xabi Alonso will hope the imperious Florian Wirtz can once again help them gain a foothold in the title race.

Wirtz has scored or created a goal in each of his last five league games and Leverkusen are looking to tie him down to a new deal which would keep the 21-year-old - who is attracting attention across Europe - at the club beyond 2027.

Third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, two points behind Leverkusen, host Mainz in seventh. The last Bundesliga game of 2024 sees Wolfsburg hosting a Borussia Dortmund side who are 11 points off the pace in eighth after three straight draws.