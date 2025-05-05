Bayern Munich claim Bundesliga title following Bayer Leverkusen draw

BERLIN :Bayern Munich secured their 34th German league title on Sunday without kicking a ball after title rivals Bayer Leverkusen were held to a 2-2 draw at Freiburg, leaving the leaders with an unassailable lead with two games left to play.

Leverkusen needed to win on Sunday to maintain any mathematical chances of claiming the title after Bayern drew 3-3 at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Freiburg, battling to secure a spot in next season's Champions League, came out fighting with Leverkusen nowhere to be seen.

The hosts scored with Maximilian Eggestein's slightly deflected shot in the 44th minute and were in complete control.

Freiburg struck again four minutes after the restart with Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie turning the ball into his own net for an own goal after a goal mouth scramble.

Leverkusen left their comeback until very late and they cut the deficit with a Florian Wirtz solo effort and superb finish in the 82nd.

Jonathan Tah then levelled in stoppage time to set up a dramatic finale.

But despite equalling a league record with their 33rd Bundesliga away game without defeat, Leverkusen could not find a third goal in the dying minutes.

Sunday's result left last season's champions in second place on 68 points, with Bayern on 76 and sealing their record-extending 33rd Bundesliga title since the introduction of the top league in 1963.