Bayern Munich keeping title talk to a minimum ahead of Mainz game, coach says

MUNICH, Germany : No one at Bayern Munich is even talking about a potential Bundesliga title win in Saturday's home game against Mainz 05, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday.

The Bavarians, eight points clear with four matches left, could seal their 34th league crown with a win over Mainz should second-placed Bayer Leverkusen fail to beat Augsburg.

"I only prepare for the Mainz game. Only the game is important, those 90 minutes," Kompany told a press conference when asked about planning for potential title celebrations.

"All those scenarios are not yet in my head.

"We lost against Mainz (earlier in the season). The way I know my team is that the motivation is so big for tomorrow," he said. "We know the qualities of Mainz, but our motivation is so high that we will be look at our own qualities."

Bayern head of sport Max Eberl echoed the coach's views, saying it was still too early to celebrate.

"Bayern can earn their 34th German league title," Eberl said. "It would be my first. But I don't want to hear anything (about celebration planning). When we achieve it then we will start but I don't want to hear anything about it now."

Thomas Mueller, who will be leaving at the end of the season after 25 years at the club, could make his 500th league appearance for the side, though he did not train on Thursday due to illness.

"Thomas was a bit sick. But I hope he is back in training today and will be there tomorrow," Kompany said.

The Bavarians, who last season saw Leverkusen win the domestic league and Cup double, will also be competing for the title at the 32-team Club World Cup in the United States starting in June.

The winners will earn up to $125 million, according to world soccer's governing body FIFA.

"The Club World cup is the first time with such a format and both sporting and financially extremely lucrative," Eberl said.

"We go there to win the title and if we can generate revenues then that is wonderful."