Bayern put perfect record to the test against unbeaten Dortmund

MUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich's perfect run in the Bundesliga faces its toughest test of the season so far when unbeaten Borussia Dortmund visit the champions on Saturday in 'Der Klassiker'.

The Bavarians have won all 10 of their matches in all competitions and top the Bundesliga on 18 points, four ahead of second-placed Dortmund.

Vincent Kompany's team have chalked up six league wins on the trot, scoring more than four goals per game on average.

Top scorer Harry Kane has been in scintillating form having bagged 11 in the league already, and the England captain also scored twice on Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Latvia that sealed their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

New signing Luis Diaz has seamlessly integrated into the Bayern side, adding another five league goals and four assists, but both forwards will have their work cut out against Dortmund, who have conceded one goal in their last five Bundesliga games.

The Ruhr Valley club have emerged as Bayern's main title rivals under coach Niko Kovac, with a defensive strength and stability that has been lacking in previous seasons.

They also have a lightning-quick attack, led by Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi.

"The team has developed in a good direction," Kovac said in a Bundesliga website interview on Thursday. "We have consistency, we have continuity.

"A big compliment to the lads, because they take it on board and try to implement it every day in training. And, of course, at the weekend, which is very important.”

Dortmund have earned a win and a draw in their last two visits to the Allianz Arena but Kovac said Bayern remained overwhelming favourites on Saturday.

"I hope that now, in Munich, it will be a positive experience for us. Especially since, clearly, Bayern are the top favourites," Kovac said.

"We are a big club ... but Bayern are the record champions.

"They are by far the team with the most titles. Bayern are on another level."

Dortmund will look to put down an early marker in the season and close the gap with Bayern.

"With a good result, we might be able to close the gap," Kovac said. "If it’s a draw, we remain four points behind. A lot is at stake, because if you achieve a good result against a direct competitor, it can count double."