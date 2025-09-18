Bayern say they have shaken off underdogs tag with win over Chelsea

MUNICH, Germany -Bayern Munich proved they are no underdogs in Europe this season following Wednesday's commanding 3-1 victory over visitors Chelsea in their Champions League opener, the German champions said, following weeks of speculation over the squad's competitiveness in the top continental club competition.

Bayern stepped on the gas against the Club World Cup winners with two goals from top striker Harry Kane, to deliver a dominant win that eased some concerns over the squad's smaller size and the club's missed transfer targets.

"It is good to see (such a performance) and we set a marker," Bayern defender Jonathan Tah said. "A lot has been said about us and some of the things were at times a bit disrespectful. So we put down a marker and that is how we want to keep going."

Six-time European champions Bayern are top of the Bundesliga with three wins from three matches but fans have been questioning whether a trimmed squad size would be effective enough at Champions League level over an entire season.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The club also missed out on several high profile transfer targets, including Florian Wirtz, who chose Liverpool, and striker Nick Woltemade, who joined Newcastle United. Bayern got a last-minute loan deal for Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson.

Even Bayern's honorary president and current board member Uli Hoeness did not rate their chances in Europe too highly for this season, saying a few days ago that they were going into the Champions League "like (mid-table German club) Hoffenheim".

Wednesday's performance, however, with Bayern in complete control and missing several more chances to add to their goal tally, was also soothing for longtime former president Hoeness, who was watching from the stands.

"Bayern are never underdogs and will never be underdogs," Tah said. "We don't need to say much. We speak on the pitch and that's what we did.