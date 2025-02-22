Bayern striker Kane doubtful against Frankfurt on Sunday

MUNICH, Germany : Bundesliga top scorer Harry Kane is likely to miss Bayern Munich's home league game against third-placed Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, having yet to fully recover from a calf muscle injury, coach Vincent Kompany said on Saturday.

The England captain, who has netted 21 times in the league so far, picked up the injury in Tuesday's Champions League playoff second leg draw against Celtic.

"It is not the first time this season that we will have to solve this situation," Kompany told a press conference. "We cannot replace Harry one-to-one because not many players can score 40 or 50 goals per season.

"We will try to find the best solution tomorrow to win the game. If he is out we will solve it within the squad. We still have one training session."

Kane is not expected to be sidelined for more than a few days, with Kompany confident he would be back for their next game. "It is good that we are not talking about three or four weeks. It is about a short-term situation," the coach said.

Kane's absence comes at a bad time with Bayern having drawn their last two matches and facing Bayer Leverkusen in an all-German Champions League Round of 16 next month.

They drew 0-0 at Leverkusen in the league last week before a 1-1 against Celtic in their Champions League playoff for a 3-2 aggregate win on Tuesday.

The Bundesliga leaders are eight points clear of second-placed Leverkusen.

"We now have Frankfurt at home. You know we can bring special moments in this stadium with our fans, and that's our only focus," Kompany said.