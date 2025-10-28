Bayern target Cup win at Cologne to extend perfect start

MUNICH, Germany :Bayern Munich are doing a lot of things right to carve out a 13-match winning run across all competitions this season, and will need to carry that momentum into Wednesday's German Cup second round at Cologne, coach Vincent Kompany said on Tuesday.

Bayern made it 13 wins from 13 matches across all competitions when they eased past hosts Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 on Saturday to top the Bundesliga with a maximum 24 points from eight games.

Their 13-match run equalled the record for the best start to a campaign in Europe's big five leagues, which had only been achieved by AC Milan in the 1992-93 campaign.

"We are doing a lot of things right at the moment and we have to take this into the next game," Kompany told a press conference. "Until now Cologne have done it well. You have to give them credit for what they do in defence. They operate with a lot of urgency.

"They play at home so they have every right to believe in their chances. But we are very hungry for this Cup."

Bayern, who last reached a German Cup final in 2020, have a busy week with three matches in seven days, starting with the trip to Cologne on Wednesday.

They host in-form Bayer Leverkusen in the league on Saturday before Tuesday's Champions League match against holders Paris St Germain.

"The hunger for tomorrow is big," said Bayern sports director Christoph Freund. "It' s a knockout match. Everyone has the great wish to go back to Berlin (for a German Cup final)."