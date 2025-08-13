Bayern teenager Karl hungry for more playing time after fine pre-season form

BERLIN -Bayern Munich teenager Lennart Karl is eager for more first-team playing time this season, the 17-year-old said, following impressive performances in pre-season friendlies in the past days.

The attacking midfielder scored in Bayern's friendly wins over Tottenham Hotspur last week and against Grasshopper Zurich on Tuesday where he also set up another goal, as the Bavarians prepare for Saturday's German Supercup against VfB Stuttgart.

"Now I also want to get playing time in the bigger games, for example, the Supercup or the Bundesliga," Karl said after Tuesday's win over Zurich. "I am working very hard towards that and I hope it works out. I want to lead the way as a youth player, show my strengths, and continue to develop.

"The games are completely different compared to the youth team. Coming to training every day, playing with the best from all over the world — of course the intensity is very high, but yes, I can definitely keep up."

Bayern fans have been delighted with Karl's development, with only a few youth players making the jump to the senior team in recent years, and after also seeing talisman Thomas Mueller - who had come through the Bayern youth system - leave the club after 25 years without being offered a new contract.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany has also been criticised by some Bayern fans for not doing enough to integrate more academy-grown younger players into the senior team.

The Bundesliga season kicks off next week with Bayern hosting RB Leipzig on Friday, August 22.