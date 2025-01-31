Bayern wary of Kiel's big-game mentality, says Kompany

Strugglers Holstein Kiel have just three Bundesliga wins this season but their record against the top teams makes them a dangerous opponent, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said on Friday ahead of a meeting between the sides.

Bayern, who have scored the most goals and conceded the fewest in the league, have 48 points from 19 matches and sit six points clear at the top of the standings.

Relegation-threatened Kiel are 17th in the table with 12 points, but they have claimed a shock 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund this month, while also holding champions Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-2 draw in October.

"Holstein Kiel is my priority. It's good to hear that we have the best attack and defence. That shows we're doing our job. It's always about mentality," Kompany told reporters ahead of Saturday's home match against Kiel, who also drew 2-2 with seventh-placed VfL Wolfsburg last week.

"What Kiel did against Dortmund, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg... That's a feeling they can bring tomorrow. We don't distinguish between opponents, just want to go into the game with hunger."

Kompany also weighed in on the German Football League's (DFL) decision to launch a pilot project where referees will explain VAR decisions to fans in the stadium via loudspeakers starting on Saturday.

"It's an innovation if it's about communication in the stadium. We've seen it in other sports. I'm always in favour of innovation. Let's see how it goes," he said.

"Compared to other leagues, the Bundesliga has fewer and shorter VAR stoppages. It often takes longer in other leagues. We need to see what happens now. I welcome the general idea of looking for more transparency."

Bayern, who failed to finish in the top eight in the Champions League group stage and missed out on automatic last-16 qualification, are set to learn their next opponents in the competition later on Friday.

The German heavyweights can face either Scottish side Celtic or Premier League champions Manchester City, for whom Kompany played 360 matches and won four league titles.

Asked against whom he would prefer to be drawn, the Belgian said: "I don't have a favourite for who we play. We've got two games. It's very important that we build up excitement and energy for these games.

"Obviously we wanted to finish in the top eight. But Real Madrid, City, Juventus, AC Milan and lots of other big clubs didn't make it either. It doesn't matter who we get. It's just important to build that energy."