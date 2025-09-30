Bayern will not underestimate trip to Pafos, says Kompany

(Refiles fixing typo in paragraph four)

Bayern Munich will not underestimate Cypriot hosts Pafos FC in Tuesday's Champions League clash, manager Vincent Kompany said, adding he expects the debutants to raise their game for the occasion.

Reigning Cypriot champions Pafos advanced through the Champions League qualifying playoffs and have won four of their five league games this season. Bundesliga champions Bayern have eight straight wins in all competitions so far.

Pafos, founded 11 years ago, are the third Cypriot club to feature in the competition after Apoel and Anorthosis Famagusta, and the first since Apoel in the 2017-18 season.

"We're used to playing against teams who think up something to try and beat us, but so do we. The public may underestimate them, but we won't," Kompany told reporters on Monday.

"It's a bit like the Club World Cup. You're playing against teams you don't face often, where you need to start from scratch and don't have a lot of information beforehand.

"We have also seen at the Club World Cup to what extent emotions can play a role. That'll also be an important factor tomorrow. They will keep the game lively... and when you have got all the info, you have got to respect the opposition."

Pafos were held to a goalless draw at Greek side Olympiocos in their debut game. The last German side Pafos faced was Heidenheim, who beat them 1-0 at home in last season's Conference League.

"I know they've been very successful in recent years, reaching the Conference League and getting to the round of 16," Kompany said.

"They then beat Maccabi Tel Aviv, Dynamo Kyiv and Red Star Belgrade, also facing Olympiacos - those are difficult games... They have good tempo up front, are dangerous in transition.

"I know a few of their players. The coach also worked under Unai Emery for 700 games. He's experienced. They're defensively strong but also have structure in attack."

Pafos coach Juan Carcedo spent 13 years as Emery's assistant across six clubs from Almeria in 2006 to Arsenal in 2019. Former Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris St Germain defender David Luiz is also set to feature in Carcedo's squad on Tuesday.

"Playing this big game is a dream come true for us... Bayern is the most in-form team in Europe at the moment. We know how difficult it will be. But we'll try to enjoy it and play our best football," Carcedo said.