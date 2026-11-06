Bayern's Danks eager for break after rollercoaster weeks

MUNICH, Germany, Nov 6 : Bayern Munich assistant coach Aaron Danks is looking forward to the international break next week after stepping in to replace Vincent Kompany following his illness in the past two weeks, he said on Friday.

Kompany collapsed on the training pitch on October 23 and was rushed to hospital. He was later diagnosed with meningeal irritation and has since been recovering at home.

Danks has led the team to three wins and a draw in his four matches in charge, including Tuesday's 2-0 Champions League victory at Atletico Madrid and a 6-1 demolition of Magdeburg in the German Cup.

"Obviously I am someone who wants to learn so it was a good challenge for me but the circumstances were not something I would have hoped or wished for," Danks told a press conference. "It is not like I am happy for this opportunity but I have embraced it and learned a lot."

While there is no date for Kompany's return to work, the international break after this weekend's matches will give both the Belgian and Danks time to rest.

Bayern, top of the Bundesliga, ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference, travel to Mainz 05 on Saturday.

"I am looking forward to the rest and the break, especially for me, to get back home to see the family," Danks said. "Hopefully after a victory I can fly home and spend time with the family in a nice way."

He said the team had so far delivered, with Danks and his coaching staff drawing on the work of the past two and a half years with Kompany.

"It has been about sticking a lot to our processes. It's been difficult but I think we have done it through Vince's lens, through his leadership style," Danks said.