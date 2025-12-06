Logo
Bayern's Diaz gets Champions League ban reduced to two games
Bayern's Diaz gets Champions League ban reduced to two games

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v St. Pauli - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - November 29, 2025 Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz celebrates scoring their second goal. REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth

06 Dec 2025 10:41AM
Dec 6 : Bayern Munich forward Luis Diaz's three-game Champions League ban for a violent tackle on PSG's Achraf Hakimi was reduced to two, the European soccer body UEFA said on Friday.

The Colombian winger was handed a three-game ban for "serious rough play" after he was sent off in a 2-1 Champions League victory over holders Paris St Germain in November.

UEFA said his appeal on the charges was upheld, without delving into the reasons behind the decision, making the 28-year-old available for Bayern's game against Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise in January.

Bayern sit third in the Champions League table with 12 points across five games, having lost only to Arsenal in the tournament so far. They will next host Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
