Logo
Logo

Sport

Bayern's Kimmich to miss Arsenal clash due to family bereavement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bayern's Kimmich to miss Arsenal clash due to family bereavement

Bayern's Kimmich to miss Arsenal clash due to family bereavement

FILE PHOTO: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich after a match, Lyse Arena, Stavanger, Norway - October 13, 2026. Carina Johansen/NTB via REUTERS /File Photo

21 Oct 2026 06:16PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 21 : Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich will miss Wednesday's Champions League match against Arsenal after a death in his immediate family, the Bundesliga champions said.

Kimmich, 31, missed Bayern's final training session, with assistant coach Aaron Danks initially citing personal reasons for his absence on Tuesday.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Kimmich would not be part of the squad as he deals with the family bereavement.

"On behalf of the family, we ask that his privacy and grief be respected, and that further inquiries and reporting be refrained from," Bayern said in a statement on X.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Kimmich's absence is another setback for Bayern, who are also without suspended winger Michael Olise for the group-stage encounter at the Allianz Arena.

The German side will nevertheless take confidence from Saturday's 6-1 Bundesliga win over RB Leipzig as they look to build on last week's entertaining 3-3 draw away to Viking in Europe.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement