Bayern's Kompany unhappy with missed chances after 1-0 win at Gladbach

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany : Leaders Bayern Munich should have scored several more goals in their 1-0 Bundesliga win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday to kill off the game much earlier, said coach Vincent Kompany.

Bayern had a bagful of chances, including for Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka, in the first half with some 70 per cent possession but had to wait until the 68th minute to break the deadlock courtesy of top scorer Harry Kane's penalty.

"It is a very difficult away game and we were just back from holidays," Kompany told a press conference. "If you had the chances we had today you would want to score two or three goals to kill off the game. We never did that."

The Bavarians had lost five of their previous nine away games at Gladbach, more than against any other team in the same period, but on Saturday the hosts were toothless, especially in the first half.

Gladbach did not have a single effort towards goal in a one-sided opening half but Bayern's players were repeatedly denied by keeper Moritz Nicolas.

Nicolas also pulled off a double save late in the game to stop Alphonso Davies' shot and Serge Gnabry's header.

"But what I liked was the attitude and mentality to keep fighting," Kompany said. "In the final 10 minutes things could still happen but we kept our cool.

"We could again have scored a few more goals but the concentration of the team was really good."

Bayern are in top spot on 39 points, with champions Leverkusen in second place on 35 after Friday's 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund.