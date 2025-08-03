Logo
Bayern's Pavlovic suffers eye socket fracture
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - May 17, 2025 Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlovic on the pitch before the match REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

03 Aug 2025 01:47PM
Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an eye socket fracture in training, the German club said.

The 21-year-old Germany international had undergone successful surgery, the club said in a statement on Saturday without providing a timeline on his return.

Bayern are already without playmaker Jamal Musiala, who sustained a fibula fracture with a broken and dislocated ankle at the Club World Cup last month, while left back Alphonso Davies is out due to an ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) tear.

Bayern play VfB Stuttgart in the German Super Cup final on August 16 before beginning their Bundesliga title defence against RB Leipzig at home six days later.

Source: Reuters
