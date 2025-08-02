Bednarek, Jefferson-Wooden win 100 titles at US Championships

Kenny Bednarek stormed to the men's 100 metres title at the USA Track and Field Championships on Friday in a personal best time of 9.79, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden clocked the joint fifth-fastest time in history to take the women's crown.

Paris Olympics 200 silver medallist Bednarek edged out Courtney Lindsey (9.82) and T'Mars McCallum (9.83) in Eugene, Oregon, with all three set to join defending champion Noah Lyles at the world championships in Tokyo in September.

Lyles had pulled out of the semis to focus on the 200.

"I would say it's about damn time," Bednarek said. "I've been second for a very long time. I always knew that I had the ability to win it but I just had to believe in myself. And this year I really started living up to my expectations."

Jefferson-Wooden clocked 10.65 in the women's 100, with Kayla White (10.84) and Aleia Hobbs (10.92) rounding out the top three.

"I've been dreaming of days like this," Jefferson-Wooden said. "And it's finally starting to come true.

"Right now, the sky's the limit. We're just going to keep working towards bigger and better things.

Jefferson-Wooden said she had grown so much since winning her first national title in 2022.

"I've learned a lot. I've made changes. I made sacrifices," the 24-year-old said.

"Being the U.S. champion today, even though I still hold 2022 really near and dear to my heart, being in this moment right now just makes me happy. I didn't lose sight of what I always wanted to become.

"I want to be the greatest to ever do it."

Reigning world champion Sha'Carri Richardson withdrew from the semi-finals. Reports on Friday said she had been arrested for domestic violence at a Seattle airport four days before the start of the championships.

Reuters has contacted Port of Seattle Police Department, Richardson's agent and USA Track & Field for comment.

The meet runs from July 31 to August 3 at Hayward Field.