'Beginning of a new era', Alonso unveiled as Real Madrid manager

MADRID :Xabi Alonso said he was convinced he can achieve great things at Real Madrid after he was unveiled as manager of the LaLiga club on Monday.

Alonso was appointed manager on Sunday, returning to the Santiago Bernabeu where he spent six seasons as a player and won several trophies.

The 43-year-old had been in charge of Bayer Leverkusen, who he guided to a double last season as they won the German Cup and lifted their first Bundesliga title without losing a game.

"Without a doubt, this is a very special day for me. A day that I will have marked in my calendar for life. I am very happy to be here, in what I feel is my home," said Alonso, who will begin his tenure on June 1 ahead of the Club World Cup.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"The bond with Madrid has never ceased to exist and, since I entered Valdebebas (training centre) an hour and a half ago, that feeling has been reborn. I have the feeling that this is the beginning of a new era...

"We have a great team, we have fantastic players and a very good potential. That gives me reason to come here with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We have the conviction that we can achieve important things, worthy of Real Madrid and these European Cups."

Alonso takes charge of a Real side who had a sub-par season by their own lofty standards, finishing second in LaLiga behind Barcelona, who also beat them in the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey finals.

They were knocked out of the Champions League as holders in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.

ANCELOTTI'S LEGACY

Alonso has signed a three-year contract until June 2028 and replaces Carlo Ancelotti, who took charge of his last game on Saturday.

In his address at the presentation, the Spaniard paid tribute to his predecessor and former coach.

"Before I start talking about the new era, I don't want to forget to talk about the era that has just ended," Alonso said.

"Carlo was my coach, a great person and a huge influence. Without his mastery, I probably wouldn't be here. I take over and carry on his legacy with great honour and pride.

"I hope to live up to expectations and be able to take the club to all the places we all believe we can."

Alonso joined Real in 2009 from Liverpool and made 236 appearances, winning a LaLiga title, two Copa del Rey trophies and the club's long-awaited 10th European crown.

He began his coaching career at Real's youth academy where he managed the Under-14 team during the 2018-19 season, winning the league and the Champions tournament.

He took charge of Real Sociedad's reserve team before making the step up to take the Leverkusen job.