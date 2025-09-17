Belgian debutants Union secure shock opening win at PSV

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands : Belgium’s Union Saint-Gilloise made a dream debut in the Champions League group phase by stunning hosts PSV Eindhoven 3-1 in a feisty derby against their Dutch counterparts on Tuesday.

Union, who won the Belgian title for the first time in 90 years last season, earned their first points as Promise David converted an early penalty and Anouar Ait El Hadj ran half the length of the pitch to add a second before the interval.

Defender Kevin Mac Allister bundled home the third 10 minutes from time, forcing the ball over the line with his knees from a corner, to complete a shock result.

PSV grabbed a last-minute consolation through new signing Ruben van Bommel but it failed to put any gloss on a miserable night for the Dutch champions.

Union profited from an off-form showing in front of goal from PSV, who came into the match having scored 19 goals in six domestic fixtures this season.

PSV, who suffered a shock loss in their last home game to promoted Telstar in the Dutch league, made a bright start as Van Bommel’s pass presented Ismael Saibari with a chance from close-in but he slid the ball wide.

TIDE TURNED

The tide quickly turned for the home side, who were European champions in 1988, however, as Ricardo Pepi kicked Union captain Christian Burgess and gave away a penalty which Canadian international David converted in the ninth minute.

David missed a good chance to double the lead before Van Bommel immediately rattled Union’s crossbar with a thunderous strike.

Union’s second stunned the home crowd into silence as Pepi’s miserable night continued six minutes before halftime when he was dispossessed by a tackle from Mac Allister, who fed Ait El Hadj to set off on a mazy run before finishing with aplomb.

After a double change at halftime, PSV looked livelier, but Saibari had another horror miss in the 55th minute, free at the back post but steering Guus Til’s cross wide.

Union used the counter-attack to keep PSV under constant pressure and Mac Allister's unorthodox goal confirmed the victory.

Union competed in the Champions League for the first time last season but were knocked out in the third preliminary round.

They next host Newcastle United on October 1 when PSV visit Bayer Leverkusen.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)