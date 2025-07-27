Belgian Grand Prix delayed by rain

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium :Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix was delayed by rain and poor visibility at the Spa-Francorchamps circuit after a formation lap behind the safety car.

The cars were brought into the pit lane and the starting procedure halted.

"I can't see a lot behind the safety car so I can't imagine what it's like for everyone else," McLaren's pole-sitter Lando Norris, who is nine points behind championship-leading teammate Oscar Piastri, said over the team radio.

The Briton said later the standing water was not too bad but visibility was the problem.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

After an hour of waiting, with drivers debating how to proceed, the FIA said they hoped to start as soon as standing water was cleared.

The FIA added that the clock had not formally started on the race, meaning a three hour rule did not apply.

The rain-affected 2021 Belgian Grand Prix remains the shortest race in Formula One history with only three laps completed behind the safety car and half points awarded.

"That’s a bit silly. We should just run," said Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen over the radio when the red flags were shown. "They’re way too cautious.

"And now the rain is coming, the heavy rain."

Nico Rosberg, the retired 2016 world champion, told Sky Sports television that there was little drivers could do other than wait.

"The conditions out there are horrendous and the race start will be extremely difficult," said the German.

"You can't see anything. You have long straights but must stay flat, but you're blind, looking left or right at the wall to find a brake marker board."