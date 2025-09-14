Belgium beat Australia to reach Davis Cup Final 8 despite De Minaur fightback

Australia's comeback attempt from a 2-0 deficit fell short on Sunday when Belgium's Raphael Collignon beat Aleksandar Vukic in the decisive fifth match in Sydney to secure a 3-2 win in their qualifying tie and a place in November's Davis Cup Final 8.

U.S. Open quarter-finalist Alex de Minaur, who had hoped for a "comeback story" despite Saturday's losses, beat Zizou Bergs in straight sets to level the second-round tie after Australia's Jordan Thompson and Rinky Hijikata had won the doubles match.

But Collignon, who beat world number eight De Minaur on Saturday, shook off a first-set stumble against Vukic to win 6-7(5) 6-2 6-3.

Belgium became the seventh team to reach the Final 8 after Argentina, Austria, France, Germany, Czech Republic and defending champions Italy, who qualified as hosts.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Denmark, who took a 2-0 lead over Spain in Marbella on Saturday, are one win away from becoming the eighth team to qualify.

The Final 8 will take place in Bologna from November 18 to 23.