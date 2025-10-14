Belgium come from behind to beat Wales

CARDIFF :Kevin De Bruyne tucked away two penalties as Belgium came back after conceding an early goal to beat Wales 4-2 away in their World Cup qualifier on Monday, moving them closer to a place at next year's finals.

Joe Rodon had the home side ahead at the Cardiff City Stadium in the eighth minute, but a De Bruyne penalty brought Belgium level within 10 minutes before veteran fullback Thomas Meunier put them ahead for a 2-1 halftime advantage.

De Bruyne tucked away a second spotkick in the 76th minute to extend the lead, but Wales looked to be back in the contest as Nathan Broadhead came off the bench to score with two minutes remaining.

However, it took only 60 seconds for an unmarked Leandro Trossard to restore the two-goal advantage in the last minute and take Belgium top of Group J on 14 points, one ahead of North Macedonia who were held to a 1-1 home draw by Kazakhstan.

