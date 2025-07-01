Belgium eyes global glory after historic EuroBasket defense

Belgium's stunning 67-65 victory over Spain on Sunday not only secured them consecutive EuroBasket titles, but also established them as Europe's most formidable basketball force with genuine global ambitions.

The Belgian Cats have undergone one of the most remarkable transformations, evolving from an unranked nation in 2016 into a continental powerhouse.

Claiming both their 2023 and 2025 titles despite trailing at half-time in both finals is just one of the extraordinary feats they have achieved, making them only the third nation after the Soviet Union and Spain to successfully defend the EuroBasket crown.

Rising from continental hopefuls to global contenders, they have won four European medals since 2017 and secured fourth- and fifth-place finishes at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Now, they are setting their sights on conquering the global stage at the FIBA World Cup next year and the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Funding from the Olympic Solidarity Team Support Grant for the 2021–24 period, combined with backing from the Belgian Olympic Committee, has accelerated their development.

At last year's Paris Olympics, Belgium came tantalisingly close to their breakthrough moment, reaching the semi-finals before losing 81–75 to the eventual runners-up, France, in overtime.

Their subsequent 85–81 bronze-medal loss to Australia left them in fourth place, agonisingly close to their first Olympic podium finish, but demonstrating their ability to compete with the global basketball elite.

Coach Rachid Meziane, who led the team to their first European success, left in December to take up a position with the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA.

Mike Thibault, former coach of the Washington Mystics, took over in January and has continued to propel the team forward.

MASTERFUL EXECUTION WITH GENERATIONAL BLEND

Under Thibault's guidance, Belgium delivered a superb EuroBasket campaign, topping Group C after victories over Portugal, Montenegro and co-hosts Czech Republic.

Their systematic approach has become their trademark, as evidenced by their dismantling of Germany by 24 points in the quarter-finals and their hard-fought 66–64 semi-final victory over Italy.

Sunday's final epitomised Belgium's championship DNA. Spain seemed destined for their fifth European title when they established a commanding 65–53 lead with 2:56 left in the final quarter.

However, Belgium's competitive spirit emerged in the crucial final minutes. Kyara Linskens, Emma Meesseman, and Julie Allemand combined to reduce the deficit to one point with just 18 seconds left on the clock.

Antonia Delaere's decisive steal and layup completed the victory, leaving Spanish players burying their heads in disbelief in front of a raucous 7,827 crowd at the iconic Peace and Friendship Stadium - a record attendance for a Women's EuroBasket Final in the 21st century.

The team's blend of experience and youth revolves around Meesseman, 32, the first player to win back-to-back EuroBasket MVP awards.

The former Washington Mystics power forward's historic achievement enhances her glittering career, which features a WNBA championship, a WNBA Finals MVP award, six EuroLeague titles and three EuroLeague MVP awards.

"It's still hard to believe — I've played a lot of games in my career, but never one like that, especially not in a final," Meesseman said. "It's a good reminder to never give up — in sport or in life."

Veteran Julie Vanloo delivered vital assists, while the return of the injured Allemand proved crucial for excellent playmaking. Nastja Claessens, 20, emerged as an important addition, as demonstrated by her 14-point performance against Montenegro.

Belgium's dynasty appears nascent, having transformed from a feel-good story into European royalty with their sights set on world domination.

Having established European dominance, the missing Olympic and World Cup medals represent their ultimate prize.