Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Belgium strengthen squad for Nations League playoff
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Belgium strengthen squad for Nations League playoff

Belgium strengthen squad for Nations League playoff
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Ireland v Belgium - Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - March 23, 2024 Belgium's Michy Batshuayi in action REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo
Belgium strengthen squad for Nations League playoff
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group Stage - Israel v Belgium - Bozsik Arena, Budapest, Hungary - November 17, 2024 Belgium's Ameen Al Dakhil in action with Israel's Oscar Gloukh REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo
18 Mar 2025 07:26PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSELS : Belgium have called up Ameen Al-Dakhil and Michy Batshuayi as cover for their Nations League playoff against Ukraine as coach Rudi Garcia prepares for players withdrawing because of injury, the Belgian football association said on Tuesday.

Centre back Al Dakhil, 22, has won six previous caps, including Belgium’s last outing against Israel in November, while 32-year-old striker Batshuayi is a 10-year veteran of the national team.

Batshuayi is back in the squad after nearly a year out of contention.

Injuries to attacker Malick Fofana, who scored for Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1 last weekend, and full back Arthur Theate, who missed out for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Sunday, could see the pair drop out of contention for the first leg against Ukraine in Murcia, Spain on Thursday.

Belgium will host the return fixture in Genk on Sunday.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement