Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to book berth at World Cup

LIEGE, Belgium :Belgium hammered Liechtenstein 7-0 on Tuesday to confirm their berth at next year’s World Cup, finishing their campaign unbeaten.

A fifth victory in eight games gave Belgium a total of 18 points at the top of Group J, two more than runners-up Wales, and earned them a place at next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere both scored twice and there were goals for Hans Vanaken, Brandon Mechele and Alexis Saelemakers with the home side netting four goals in a furious seven-minute, second-half spell.

Belgium will be competing at their 15th World Cup finals, having twice reached the semi-finals.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)