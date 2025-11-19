Logo
Logo

Sport

Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to book berth at World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to book berth at World Cup

Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to book berth at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Belgium v Liechtenstein - Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege, Belgium - November 18, 2025 Belgium's Hans Vanaken celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to book berth at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Belgium v Liechtenstein - Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege, Belgium - November 18, 2025 Belgium players celebrate after winning their group to qualify for the World Cup finals REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to book berth at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Belgium v Liechtenstein - Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege, Belgium - November 18, 2025 Belgium's Alexis Saelemaekers in action with Liechtenstein's Livio Meier and Benjamin Buchel REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgium thrash Liechtenstein to book berth at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup - UEFA Qualifiers - Group J - Belgium v Liechtenstein - Stade Maurice Dufrasne, Liege, Belgium - November 18, 2025 Belgium's Alexis Saelemaekers celebrates scoring their fifth goal with teammates REUTERS/Yves Herman
19 Nov 2025 05:42AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2025 05:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIEGE, Belgium :Belgium hammered Liechtenstein 7-0 on Tuesday to confirm their berth at next year’s World Cup, finishing their campaign unbeaten.

A fifth victory in eight games gave Belgium a total of 18 points at the top of Group J, two more than runners-up Wales, and earned them a place at next year’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S.

Jeremy Doku and Charles De Ketelaere both scored twice and there were goals for Hans Vanaken, Brandon Mechele and Alexis Saelemakers with the home side netting four goals in a furious seven-minute, second-half spell.

Belgium will be competing at their 15th World Cup finals, having twice reached the semi-finals.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement