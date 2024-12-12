Bellingham boosts Real's chances of taking top spot from faltering Barca

LaLiga leaders Barcelona's dip in form has allowed Real Madrid to move within striking distance and the defending champions could top the standings on Saturday for the first time this season, with Jude Bellingham again firing on all cylinders.

While Barca drew 2-2 at Real Betis last weekend, Real Madrid strolled to a 3-0 win in Girona and are now two points off the pace with a game in hand going into this weekend's short trip to mid-table city rivals Rayo Vallecano.

A win at Vallecas would increase the pressure on Barca before they host Leganes on Sunday, after their once commanding lead has been whittled away over five matches, with third-placed Atletico Madrid also waiting to pounce a point further back.

In October, Barcelona stunned the Bernabeu with a 4-0 hammering of Real Madrid and when they followed that with victory over Espanyol the gap at the top was nine points, after Real's game at Valencia was postponed because of flooding.

Since then, however, Barca have won once in five while Real racked up four wins helped by the return to scoring form of Jude Bellingham, who has netted in all five games.

Bellingham had previously failed to score in the league this term having bagged 19 goals last season, more than any Real player, with the England international shining in his debut season in LaLiga.

The attacking midfielder also scored his first Champions League goal this season in Real's 3-2 win over Atalanta on Tuesday, where Kylian Mbappe was also among the goals.

MBAPPE INJURY

Mbappe has failed to set Spanish football alight as Bellingham did on his arrival and a possible upturn in form could now be hampered by injury, although manager Carlo Ancelotti is optimistic the problem is not serious.

The former Paris St Germain forward went off early against Atalanta and is doubtful for Saturday's game but was replaced in Bergamo by Rodrygo, a welcome boost for Ancelotti.

The Brazilian forward missed the Girona game and against Atalanta Real also welcomed back his compatriot Vinicius Jr, scoring on his return from a muscle injury.

Real were held to a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano last season, but this time around, playing catch-up to Barcelona and with Atletico snapping at their heels, all three points will be the target against a club 12th in the standings.

Barca will be boosted by their 3-2 win at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, which put them second in the Champions League standings and where Ferran Torres continued his fine form with a double having also scored in the last two league games.

If Real get the win, Barcelona will be expected to reclaim top spot against promoted side Leganes, who are 17th, two points above the relegation zone and without a win in three games.

Hansi Flick's Barca side will need to shore up their defence, however, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their six league games since beating Real.

Atletico are firmly back in the title race after five straight wins and also have a game in hand on Barcelona. Diego Simeone's side are at home to 15th-placed Getafe on Sunday.

Girona are struggling to repeat last season's heroics and six losses already leaves them in ninth place before Saturday's trip to Mallorca, who are two points above them in eighth place.