Benzema helps Ittihad secure 4-1 thrashing over title rivals Al-Hilal

Former France striker Karim Benzema was delighted to help Al-Ittihad secure a 4-1 victory over Al-Hilal in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday, maintaining their dominance in the Saudi Pro League.

Benzema sealed Ittihad's victory with a stunning goal four minutes before the final whistle, giving coach Laurent Blanc's team a seven-point lead over the champions, who sit in second place.

"It was an important match, and we played seriously against a strong opponent," Benzema told SSC Sports.

"The support from the fans gave us a boost, and we gave everything in the game, scoring four goals, with all the players putting in a great performance from the start.

Benzema, who has provided seven assists, tops the Saudi league scoring chart with 16 goals. He is level with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who has netted 16 times for Al-Nassr.

"I am delighted because I am helping my team, and all the goals I score are to help my teammates. My teammates are always passing to me... and we are working together," the 37-year-old said.

Despite Ittihad's lead on top of the standings, Benzema remained cautious about the team's chances of securing the title with 13 matches remaining.

"There are many matches left, and we have to keep working and looking ahead" he added.