Bergs sends Belgium past France into Davis Cup semi-finals

BOLOGNA, Italy, :Belgium reached the Davis Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over France as the Final Eight began in Bologna on Tuesday.

After Raphael Collignon battled back to beat Corentin Moutet, world number 43 Zizou Bergs then took to court and beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-3 7-6(4).

Bergs was in commanding form but wobbled when serving for the match at 5-4 in the second set.

Rinderknech had a set point to level the match but could not take it and Bergs then regained control to win the tiebreaker, thumping a massive forehand winner before sprinting towards his teammates for a joyous celebration.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Moutet had looked in control against Collignon when he took the first set 6-2 but then fell apart at crucial moments.

At 5-6 in the second set Moutet twice double-faulted and also played an inexplicable trick shot that backfired on a crucial point.

Collignon played rock-solid tennis and Moutet crumbled again at 5-6 in the decider, double-faulting on match point down.

Belgium will face holders and hosts Italy in the semi-finals later this week if the Italians get past Austria on Wednesday.

Italy are without four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner while Spain, who face Czech Republic on Thursday, are deprived of world number one Carlos Alcaraz after he withdrew with a muscular injury on Tuesday.