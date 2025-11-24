Logo
Berrettini, Cobolli lead Italy past Spain for third straight Davis Cup title
Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Final - Italy v Spain - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 23, 2025 Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates with Matteo Berrettini after winning the Davis Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Berrettini, Cobolli lead Italy past Spain for third straight Davis Cup title
Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Final - Italy v Spain - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 23, 2025 Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates with teammates after winning the Davis Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Berrettini, Cobolli lead Italy past Spain for third straight Davis Cup title
Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Final - Italy v Spain - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 23, 2025 Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning his singles match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Berrettini, Cobolli lead Italy past Spain for third straight Davis Cup title
Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Final - Italy v Spain - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 23, 2025 Italy's Flavio Cobolli celebrates with captain Filippo Volandri after winning the Davis Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Berrettini, Cobolli lead Italy past Spain for third straight Davis Cup title
Tennis - Davis Cup - Final 8 - Final - Italy v Spain - SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy - November 23, 2025 Italy's Matteo Berrettini in action during his singles match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
24 Nov 2025 03:16AM
BOLOGNA, Italy :Italy captured a remarkable third consecutive Davis Cup title on Sunday with Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli winning their singles matches for a 2-0 triumph over Spain in the best-of-three tie in Bologna.

Inspired by loud support from the home crowd, Berrettini dispatched Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-4 in the opening match before Cobolli overcame Jaume Munar 1-6 7-6(5) 7-5 to seal the triumph for Filippo Volandri's side.

The victory over six-times winners Spain marked Italy's fourth Davis Cup crown overall, following wins in 1976, 2023 and 2024. Italy also became the first nation to win three consecutive Davis Cup titles since the Challenge Round was abolished following the 1971 event.

Both teams were missing key players, with Spain deprived of Carlos Alcaraz and Italy without Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti.

Source: Reuters
