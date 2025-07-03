Best-of-five sets in women's game? Bring it on, says Navarro

LONDON :With temperatures reaching more than 30 degrees Celsius at Wimbledon this week, players could be forgiven for wanting to reduce their time on court, but not American Emma Navarro who wants to see the women's tour play best-of-five set matches.

The 10th seed was seemingly hungry for more minutes on the sun-soaked grass at the All England Club, having taken little more than an hour to seal her place in the third round with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Veronika Kudermetova on Thursday.

The best-of-five format is only used for men's singles matches at the four Grand Slams, but with some pundits suggesting a rule change to allow the women to play for longer as well, Navarro says bring it on.

"I would probably feel pretty good playing five sets. I think I feel good about my fitness level and endurance level," the 24-year-old told a press conference.

"I would be curious to see how the (women's) tour would hold up playing five sets. Yeah, I think it would be kind of fun."

Such a move, even if for the latter stages of majors, would allow fans of the women's game to enjoy a potential hours-long epic such as the French Open men's final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz last month lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

"I would be curious to see how the women would hold up playing for five hours, like those guys. Sinner and Alcaraz, it was an insane display of endurance and fitness level. I would be curious to see how the ladies would handle it," Navarro said.

"But I think it would be kind of fun to see."

However, not everyone shares her view, particularly compatriot Jessica Pegula, who was concerned that long matches would be a snooze-fest for some viewers.

"I don't think we all need to start playing three-out-of-five. For me it's too long. I personally lose interest watching the matches. I think they're incredible matches and incredible physically and mentally," Pegula had said on Tuesday after her first-round loss to Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

"I'm, like, 'Do we really need that?' I don't know. I mean, some people love it. I personally will not watch a full five-hour match. People can't even hold their attention long enough they say these days with phones. How are they holding their attention for five hours? I don't know. Just not my thing."