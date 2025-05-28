Betis belong here says Pellegrini as club's first European final looms

WROCLAW, Poland : Real Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini has downplayed any suggestion that his side are big underdogs in Wednesday’s Conference League final against European heavyweights Chelsea.

Betis, who are playing in their first European final, face a side who have won two Champions League titles, two Europa League trophies and six English league crowns, but Pellegrini believes his team have just as much chance of lifting the trophy.

"I don’t think it's David v Goliath - we've got the same chance as they do of winning the title," Pellegrini told reporters on Tuesday.

"The emotional side has to be controlled because one mistake can be costly. If we play them as equals, we have a chance to win. We mustn’t make errors through over-motivation."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Earlier this month, Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca expressed his displeasure after LaLiga approved a request from Betis to push their final LaLiga match forward two days, giving them more time to prepare for the final, and Pellegrini was sympathetic.

"I read what Enzo said and I completely agree, not just about Betis vs Chelsea but in football in general — you can't give any rival an advantage," Pellegrini said.

He was also asked about his starting team for the final after he rotated players for LaLiga and Europa League matches.

"I think one of the important things has been making rotations in both competitions. It allowed us to qualify for Europe and reach the final," he said.

"Tomorrow is different - we’ve had enough rest, it’s the last match of the season, and everyone will try to field their best eleven to win."

The final caps off a strong season for the Seville-based side, who finished sixth in LaLiga and are guaranteed a place in next season’s Europa League regardless of Wednesday's result.

"It's been a year-long effort to qualify for Europe with four games to spare, and we've had the ability to reach this final. It's Betis' first international final, and we feel confident."