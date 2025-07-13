Better to lose now than in knockout round, says Germany's Berger

ZURICH :Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger was none too pleased with her side's 4-1 humbling by Sweden on Saturday, but said the one consolation was that they were still in the tournament, finishing second in the group and advancing to the quarter-finals despite the heavy defeat.

The Germans, who had defender Carlotta Wamser sent off in the 32nd minute for a handball that resulted in a penalty, still progressed to the last eight, where they will face the winners of Group D (either France, England or Netherlands).

"I'd rather take a blow now than in the quarter-finals, because then you can't make a comeback anymore," Berger told reporters.

"Sometimes in football... it's good to lose, to really know how it is to lose, a real pain, and that sometimes it's just not enough to perform like that."

The Germans started brightly and took the lead in the seventh minute but the Swedes hit back five minutes later and proceeded to cause problems for their opponents by creating overloads in wide areas and becoming more direct in their play.

The 34-year-old shot-stopper was disappointed by how her team played on the night but said that the performance would not define the eight-time champions as they seek to win a trophy they last lifted in 2013.

"It's an opportunity for us. We know how we can play football," she explained, adding that she had no preference for a quarter-final opponent.

"Every team is a huge opponent for me. Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland or whatever. For me, the European Championship is one of the hardest tournaments and I just hang in there and that's why, no matter who faces us, they have to fear us."