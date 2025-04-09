Beware of Barcelona's attacking power, warns Dortmund coach Kovac

BARCELONA : Borussia Dortmund must find ways to harness the attacking power of Barcelona when they meet in Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg, coach Niko Kovac said on Tuesday.

Barcelona, led by the in-form frontline of Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski, have not lost a game this year and are top of the LaLiga standings ahead of Real Madrid with eight matches left.

They will also play their arch-rivals in this month's Copa del Rey final.

"We come here as outsiders as underdogs but it does not make it easier for our opponent," Kovac told a press conference.

"We are on the rise so I see us as underdogs but there are two matches and they still need to come to Dortmund. I think we have chances to reach the semi-finals."

Last season's Champions League finalists, Dortmund, are in eighth place in the Bundesliga after their 4-1 win over Freiburg on Saturday as they attempt to finish in the top four with six games left to play or risk missing out on next season's Champions League.

Dortmund will be without centre back Nico Schlotterbeck, who will be out for the rest of the season after suffering a meniscus tear in his left knee. Pascal Gross will also be missing with a suspension.

"We know the attacking power we will come up against tomorrow. We have to be disciplined. They are extremely strong in and around the box," said Kovac. "They have a lot of strengths but every opponent has weaknesses and we want to use them.

"It would not be wise to say what we have planned but we have an idea."

Kovac said he was not thinking about Barcelona's treble chances this season and would only focus on how his team could reach the last four.

"I cannot imagine that (Barcelona coach) Hansi (Flick) is talking about dreaming to win the treble. I know him. He is from (the southwestern German region of) Swabia. He is down-to-earth and focuses on work. We will not talk about if Barcelona can win three titles.

"We came here to win the game and if it is a good result we are happy to leave with it," he said.