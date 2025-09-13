Logo
Bezzecchi wins San Marino GP sprint after Marc Marquez crashes out of lead
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Hungarian Grand Prix - Balaton Park Circuit, Balatonfokajart, Hungary - August 24, 2025 Aprilia Racing's Marco Bezzecchi celebrates on the podium after finishing third in the MotoGP race REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

13 Sep 2025 09:33PM
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi won Saturday's sprint at the San Marino Grand Prix after championship leader Marc Marquez crashed out of the lead on Ducati's home turf as the Spaniard failed to finish on the podium for the first time in sprints this season.

An aggressive Marquez had elbowed his way through from the second row to second place before overtaking polesitter Bezzecchi halfway through the sprint.

But six-times champion Marquez, who had won 14 sprints this season, made a rare mistake in the final sector to crash out of the lead.

His brother Alex Marquez of Gresini Racing finished second to reduce the gap in the championship to 173 points and keep alive his slim title hopes while VR46 Racing's Fabio Di Giannantonio edged his teammate Franco Morbidelli to take third place.

Source: Reuters
