VALENCIA, Spain, Nov 28 : Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi led from start to finish to win Saturday's MotoGP sprint in Valencia, while world champion Marc Marquez finished out of the points after being penalised for switching bikes before the start when his Ducati caught fire.

Polesitter Bezzecchi finished ahead of teammate Jorge Martin to give the factory Aprilia team a first one-two finish in sprints while Enea Bastianini came third to give KTM Tech3 a rare podium, only their second in sprints this season.

"I felt amazing today. Huge, huge thanks to the team because their effort has been amazing," Bezzecchi said.

"I tried my best at the beginning of the start and I was able to make a good first couple of laps. I feel very happy."

Victory boosted Bezzecchi's hopes of securing second place in the championship, moving him one point clear of Martin.

Meanwhile, Marquez's failure to score strengthened Aprilia's position in the constructors' title race going into Sunday's grand prix.

MARQUEZ BIKE CATCHES FIRE

The retiring Marquez was forced to leap off his Ducati before the start of the final MotoGP sprint of his career after the bike caught fire when the starting lights failed to go out.

Several riders signalled to abort the start after a delay with the lights while Marquez had to roll his smoking bike forward and abandon it when it caught fire on the start line.

As he returned to the garage to switch machines, stewards announced he could go back to the grid position on his spare bike but the Spaniard would have to serve a double long-lap penalty for leaving the grid before the start.

The decision drew boos and whistles from the home fans at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo while the sprint was reduced from 13 laps to 12.

"Luckily, I'm okay. Maybe it will be a new rule for that situation next year," Marquez told TNT Sports.

"These are MotoGP bikes, the way they're built - everything is on the limit. I have nothing against it but the decision, for me, they should analyse the situation better in the future."

On the restart, Bezzecchi took the lead into turn one while teammate Martin moved up from fifth to second, dropping Marquez down to third.

As Bezzecchi disappeared into the distance, stretching his lead beyond two seconds by lap four, Martin and Marquez traded second place, with the Ducati rider taking greater risks than usual as he sought to overcome his eventual penalty.

But the first long-lap penalty dropped Marquez to eighth, promoting Bastianini to third, while the second sent the champion down to 14th.

With points awarded only to the top nine finishers in sprints, Marquez crossed the line in 13th place.