Biathlon-Sweden's Oebergs aim to repeat sister act at Milano Cortina Games

ANTERSELVA, ITALY, Feb 7 : Swedish siblings Hanna and Elvira Oeberg won Olympic relay gold together at the Beijing Games in 2022, and the pair have a burning desire to share the podium again at the Milano Cortina Games.

Hanna, 30, paved the way for her 26-year-old sister by winning gold in the individual event and adding a silver in the relay at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

Four years later, her younger sister went one better, anchoring a relay team featuring Hanna to the gold medal and picking up two individual silvers in the sprint and pursuit events that left her hungry for more Olympic medals.

“A sisterly podium here in Antholz would mean a lot. We’ve shared so many moments in this sport, so standing there together would be very special," Elvira said ahead of Sunday's mixed relay in what is expected to be a very competitive Olympics biathlon programme.

“It’s incredibly challenging, but that’s also what makes it so motivating,” Elvira said. “You know that every weekend someone new can step up and win, so you really have to be sharp all the time.”

With Italy and France both boasting very strong teams and a Norway selection that can never be discounted, the stage is set for some epic battles on the course and the shooting range, and the two sisters will likely be team-mates in the relay events and rivals in the individual competitions.

“The level in women’s biathlon right now is extremely high, and that’s something I really enjoy. There are no easy races and no easy wins, which makes every podium feel earned. It’s tough, but also a lot of fun," Hanna said.

The elder Oeberg said that though she enjoyed looking back at her individual 2018 triumph, she has no intention of living in the past.

“This is my third Olympics, but I still feel that I have a lot left to show. I’m here to compete for medals and to create new moments, not to look back," she said.

Her younger sibling intends to put the lessons learned at the 2022 Games to good use when she stands on the start line at the Antholz-Anterselva Biathlon Arena.

“The biggest difference is experience. Going into Beijing, everything was new and very intense, and I was still learning what it means to compete at the Olympic Games," Elvira said.

"Now I know myself much better as an athlete, and I trust my process in a different way. I’m still just as hungry and motivated, but I’m calmer and more confident in how I approach each race.”