Bieber to co-headline World Cup final halftime show

NEW YORK, July 8 : FIFA and Global Citizen, a platform empowering millions to take action against extreme poverty, have announced that Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as a co-headliner for the World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

• Justin Bieber joins an elite lineup that also features icons such as Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

• Burna Boy, whose song "Dai Dai" with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast.

• The halftime performance will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

• The initiative, which seeks to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children globally, has already raised more than $50 million, with $1 from every ticket sale for World Cup matches contributing to the cause.

• Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also make an appearance during the show.