Logo
Logo

Sport

Bieber to co-headline World Cup final halftime show
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Bieber to co-headline World Cup final halftime show

Bieber to co-headline World Cup final halftime show

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Justin Bieber during the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

09 Jul 2026 03:47AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, July 8 : FIFA and Global Citizen, a platform empowering millions to take action against extreme poverty, have announced that Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber will join Madonna, Shakira, and BTS as a co-headliner for the World Cup final halftime show on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

• Justin Bieber joins an elite lineup that also features icons such as Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

• Burna Boy, whose song "Dai Dai" with Shakira continues to dominate the charts worldwide, will also appear during the 11-minute broadcast.

• The halftime performance will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The initiative, which seeks to raise $100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children globally, has already raised more than $50 million, with $1 from every ticket sale for World Cup matches contributing to the cause.

• Characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will also make an appearance during the show.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement