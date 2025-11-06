Big air champion Tabanelli's Games preparations hit by knee injury

PARIS :Freestyle skier Flora Tabanelli's preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics on home snow took a hit when the teenage world champion suffered a suspected knee injury training in Austria, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said on Wednesday.

Tabanelli, 17, fell heavily while landing a jump during a slopestyle training session in Stubai, where the national World Cup team is holding a camp, FISI said in a statement.

The world and World Cup big air champion sustained what is feared to be a sprained right knee.

She will undergo medical tests in the coming hours at the “La Madonnina” clinic in Milan.

The 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February will mark Italy’s first home Games since Turin 2006.

Tabanelli, one of the country’s brightest freestyle prospects, was expected to be among the medal contenders.