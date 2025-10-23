Bilbao bounce back from quick Qarabag goal to earn 3-1 win

BILBAO, Spain :Athletic Bilbao conceded an opening-minute goal but came back to beat Qarabag 3-1 at home on Wednesday, earning their first points of this season's Champions League against the Azerbaijani side which had won their opening two games.

Bilbao had lost to Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund while Qarabag had beaten both Benfica and Copenhagen, and after a nightmare start at the San Mames stadium, a Gorka Guruzeta double helped the Basque side kickstart their European campaign.

The visitors went in front after 48 seconds, the quickest Champions League goal this season, after Bilbao defenders Aymeric Laporte and Aitor Paredes failed to deal with a throw-in and Leandro Andrade nipped in to fire past Unai Simon.

Bilbao hit back five minutes before the break when a long ball over the top from Mikel Jauregizar sent Guruzeta racing into the box to smash his low shot under keeper Mateusz Kochalski.

Athletic continued to create chances after the interval, Kochalski denying Guruzeta, and a ball to the back post bounced off the chest of Paredes and over the Qarabag bar, before substitute Robert Navarro scored 20 minutes from time.

Navarro, who had been on the pitch five minutes after replacing Nico Williams, hit a stunning strike from the edge of the area which found the far top corner, and Guruzeta wrapped up the win two minutes from time with a shot from distance.

Bilbao are away to Newcastle United on November 5, with Qarabag hosting Chelsea the same day.