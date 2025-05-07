Logo
Bilbao's Williams brothers to miss Man United semi-final clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Athletic Bilbao v Manchester United - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - May 1, 2025 Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo
Bilbao's Williams brothers to miss Man United semi-final clash
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Semi Final - First Leg - Athletic Bilbao v Manchester United - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - May 1, 2025 Athletic Bilbao's Inaki Williams heads at goal REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo
07 May 2025 05:08PM (Updated: 07 May 2025 05:09PM)
Athletic Bilbao wingers Nico and Inaki Williams will both miss the second leg of their Europa League semi-final at Manchester United on Thursday, the LaLiga club said.

Nico Williams was not included in Ernesto Valverde’s squad on Wednesday. The 22-year-old also missed Sunday’s LaLiga game against Real Sociedad, while his older brother Inaki was taken off in the 62nd minute of the 0-0 draw.

Oihan Sancet, Athletic's top scorer this season with 17 goals, was also omitted from the squad for the game at Old Trafford with Bilbao trailing United 3-0 after the first leg.

Source: Reuters
