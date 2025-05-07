Bilbao's Williams brothers to miss Man United semi-final clash

Athletic Bilbao wingers Nico and Inaki Williams will both miss the second leg of their Europa League semi-final at Manchester United on Thursday, the LaLiga club said.

Nico Williams was not included in Ernesto Valverde’s squad on Wednesday. The 22-year-old also missed Sunday’s LaLiga game against Real Sociedad, while his older brother Inaki was taken off in the 62nd minute of the 0-0 draw.

Oihan Sancet, Athletic's top scorer this season with 17 goals, was also omitted from the squad for the game at Old Trafford with Bilbao trailing United 3-0 after the first leg.